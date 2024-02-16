English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Possible brake issues cause recall of 3 lakh Yamaha motorcycles in India

Yamaha has been recognised for its corporate transparency and performance on climate change.

Business Desk
Yamaha
Image:Yamaha
India recall Yamaha: India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd (IYM) has announced a recall of around 3 lakh units of 125cc motorcycles, fearing a possible mechanical malfunction. According to a company release, the bikes recalled were manufactured between January 1, 2022, and January 4, 2024.  

“This recall is aimed at resolving an issue with the brake lever function in select units of the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooter models January 2022 onward models,” said the company communique. The replacement part is being provided to the concerned customer free of charge, said a Yamaha spokesperson, adding that customer safety remains a priority for Yamaha.  

Climate change action 

The corporate transparency and performance on climate change by Yamaha Motor Co Ltd has been recognised by the leadership global environment non-profit Carbon Disclosure Project. With this Yamaha has secured a place on its A List for 2023. This is the first time that Yamaha Motor has achieved an ‘A’ score from the organisation, said a company release. 

Image credit: Unsplash 

“CDP is an international non-profit organisation that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, municipalities, and more,” the release said. CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a more sustainable and resilient net-zero economy.

In 2023, a record-breaking 23,000 companies (including 1,985 Japanese companies) responded to requests for information from financial institutions, purchasing companies, and organizations through the CDP and disclosed data related to climate change, forests, and water security, the release added. 

“Of these, Yamaha Motor became one of just 346 companies, including 109 Japanese companies to receive an ‘A’ score for its climate change transparency,” said the statement. 

As per the company, Yamaha Motor aims to resolve societal issues in the unique style of Yamaha and to develop businesses that contribute to the achievement of SDGs under our Long-Term Vision for 2030 of ‘ART for Human Possibilities.’ “In the field of climate change, the Company has set carbon neutrality as a goal in the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050,” said Yamaha release. 

Going forward, while prioritising harmony with regions, societies, and the global environment, Yamaha Motor will continue to pursue initiatives for creating a sustainable world and strive to be a company trusted by stakeholders, the company release added. 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Whatsapp logo