Published 19:11 IST, October 14th 2024

Research on 15% ethanol blending in diesel in advanced stages: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that the research around blending 15 per cent ethanol in diesel is in advanced stages, and the government is exploring ways to prioritise it.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nitin Gadkari
Research on 15 per cent ethanol blending in diesel in advanced stages. | Image: PTI
