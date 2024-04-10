×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Tata Motors' Q4 global wholesales rises 8% to 3,77,432 units

JLR also reported strong performance, with global wholesales reaching 1,10,190 vehicles in Q4 FY24, up 16% year-on-year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tata Motors market cap
Tata Motors market cap | Image:Tata Motors
Tata Motors Q4 FY24: Tata Motors Group has announced robust global wholesales for the fourth quarter of FY24, including figures for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reflecting positive growth momentum in its business segments.

According to the latest update from Tata Motors, global wholesales for Q4 FY24 stood at 3,77,432 units, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year (FY23). Notably, global wholesales of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range witnessed a slight dip, totalling 1,11,591 units, down by 6 per cent from Q4 FY23. However, global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles surged by 15 per cent to 1,55,651 units in Q4 FY24 compared to the corresponding period in FY23.

JLR also reported strong performance, with global wholesales reaching 1,10,190 vehicles in Q4 FY24, up 16 per cent year-on-year. Within the JLR portfolio, Jaguar wholesales for the quarter stood at 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales totalled 96,662 vehicles.

In a separate exchange filing dated April 8, 2024, JLR announced significant growth in full-year sales, reflecting improved production capabilities and sustained global demand. Wholesale volumes for FY24 reached 401,303 units, up by an impressive 25 per cent compared to the previous year. Retail sales also surged, reaching 431,733 units, marking a 22 per cent increase year-on-year.

The fourth quarter of FY24 saw JLR's wholesale volumes at 110,190 units, representing a solid 16 per cent increase compared to Q4 FY23. Retail sales for the same period stood at 114,038 units, reflecting an 11 per cent growth year-on-year.

By brand, Range Rover, Defender, Jaguar, and Discovery all recorded significant increases in wholesale volumes compared to the previous year. Retail sales showed notable growth in the UK and North America, while experiencing slight declines in China and Europe.

JLR is scheduled to report detailed financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2024, in May 2024.
 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

