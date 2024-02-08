English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:07 IST

Tata Motors reports strong global wholesales in Q3 FY24, registers 9% growth YoY

Jaguar Land Rover, an integral part of Tata Motors, stands out with exceptional global wholesales of 101,043 vehicles in Q3 FY24.

Business Desk
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY24
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY24 | Image:Tata Group JLR
Tata Motors sales report: Tata Motors Group showcases a commendable performance in the global market, recording a total of 338,177 global wholesales in Q3 FY24, reflecting a notable 9 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in FY23.

Commercial vehicles sustain growth

The commercial vehicles segment, including Tata Daewoo, demonstrates resilience with global wholesales reaching 98,679 units in Q3 FY24, marking a steady 1 per cent growth over Q3 FY23.

Upbeat passenger vehicle sales

Tata Motors witnesses a positive trajectory in the passenger vehicles category, achieving global wholesales of 138,455 units in Q3 FY24, signifying a robust 5 per cent growth from the corresponding period in FY23.

Jaguar Land Rover shines

Jaguar Land Rover, an integral part of the Tata Motors Group, stands out with exceptional global wholesales of 101,043 vehicles in Q3 FY24, marking an impressive 27 per cent surge compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.

Individual performance breakdown

Breaking down the numbers, Jaguar contributes 12,149 vehicles to the quarterly wholesales, while Land Rover takes the lead with 88,894 vehicles, emphasising the distinct contributions of the two luxury brands.


 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

