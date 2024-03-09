Advertisement

Milestone: Tata Motors' first plant at Sanand near Ahmedabad has attained the production milestone of 1 million cars.

The facility, which was set up for the production of small cars nearly 14 years ago, is now a launchpad for electric vehicles as well as factory-fitted CNG cars.

Set up over an area of 1,100 acres including a vendor park over 360 acres, the facility provides for 20 per cent of the company's total car production, according to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

"This is a major milestone for the Sanand-1 plant. This factory was established in January 2010 where it started production of small cars. This is the 14th year when we are rolling out the one-millionth vehicle from the plant. It is a big milestone because it was a very challenging time that we started this factory," he said.

He added that the Sanand-1 plant, which manufactures petrol, CNG and electric powertrains, is also the first Tata Motor factory producing CNG and electric cars.

In terms of the powertrain, the factory segregation boils down to 40 per cent in electric and petrol respectively, while 20 per cent of the production is of CNG fuel, Chandra said.

"This factory is comprehensive. It does all the operations needed to make a complete car ... It is comprehensive and very automated right from the start. It was made to deliver small cars in a very frugal manner with high quality," he said.

The rated capacity of the plant has gone up from 1.35 lakh in 2010 to 1.9 lakh cars as of this day, even as the plant discontinued the roll out of diesel cars, he added.

This factory also marks the first where Tata Motors began its electric vehicle production, he said.

Tata Motors in December 2017 meted out the first batch of electric Tigor sedans from its Sanand plant, which comes as part of its order to supply electric vehicles to government’s Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL).

"At that point in time there was a separate shop dedicated to EV assembly. Today it is seamlessly integrated to the main assembly line which gives it fungibility to shift to electric, CNG.. whichever you want to produce," Chandra said. It is currently running at 70 per cent of its installed capacity," he added.

Converting the operations to green is one of the big agendas henceforth, according to the MD.



He added that 50 per cent of the power consumed in operations here was already coming from renewable sources. The strategy is to be ‘100 per cent green’ in the next three years.

"We also carry out a lot of work on CSR. More than 68 villages have been adopted, with focus on the development of toilets, skilling of women and girl child education, etc.," he said.

In the future, the facility is also aimed for enabling bigger cars to be produced from the plant, he said.

"The size of cars is getting bigger, and we will have to enable certain shops within the factory to help do that. The plant should have the same flexibility as any other plant to make cars of any size so that you are not vulnerable to segmental shifts and so that the plant is fully utilised," he said.

Several powertrains have aided the company in safeguarding its volumes, Chandra said. "We have overcome the vulnerability of segmental shift through alternate strategy," he said.

The company also has an opportunity to tap into international markets using enhanced safety features and electric cars, he said.

"Very soon we will be coming out with our international vision strategy. We want to go very aggressive on international vision going forward," Chandra said.

The volume support of 4.4 million which the market is going to give will be "a very healthy level" for the industry for sustaining and continue investments in future products and capability.



(With PTI Inputs)