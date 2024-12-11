Tata Power Renewable Partners with Tivolt EV To Strengthen EV Charging Infrastructure

EV Charging Infrastructure: Tivolt Electric Vehicles, the EV division of the diversified business conglomerate Murugappa Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to enhance e-mobility for commercial vehicles, a top official said on Wednesday.

The partnership aims to build a robust electric vehicle charging ecosystem by leveraging Tata Power's expertise in diversified EV charging solutions and Tivolt Electric Vehicles' rapidly growing network of small electric commercial vehicles across the country.

As per the MoU, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd will bring its extensive experience in setting up and managing an expansive EV charging infrastructure to Tivolt Electric Vehicles' dealerships, public spaces, and customer locations.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd will also explore the integration of solar energy systems to power the dealerships of Tivolt Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CEO and Managing Director Deepesh Nanda said, "Through our partnership with Tivolt, we are enhancing our EV charging network to empower the small and commercial vehicle segment the key drivers of India's economy as they ensure seamless last-mile deliveries and efficient transportation."

"A robust and well-integrated EV ecosystem will accelerate the adoption of commercial EVs, thereby propelling India's energy transition and paving the way for a more sustainable future," Nanda added.

Tivolt Electric Vehicles CEO Saju Nair exchanged documents with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd's Head of Business Development - EV Charging, Virendra Goyal, at an event.

"We are excited to partner with Tata Power. This will be a key enabler in the electric adoption journey, and the strategic partnership will accelerate the development of EV charging infrastructure," Nair said.