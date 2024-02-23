English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Tesla initiates software fixes for 8,700 EVs in China after recall of 1.6 million units

Software fix will be applied to a total of 8,700 vehicles, consisting of 1,071 imported Model S and Model X units, along with 7,629 China-produced Model 3 cars.

Business Desk
Tesla vehicle recall
Tesla vehicle recall | Image:Model S (Tesla website)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla vehicle recall: Tesla Inc. is set to address software issues in 8,700 vehicles in China, as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of its products. The move comes following a recent announcement by China's market regulator, highlighting Tesla's proactive approach to addressing potential safety concerns.

According to the regulator, the software fix will be applied to a total of 8,700 vehicles, consisting of 1,071 imported Model S and Model X units, along with 7,629 China-produced Model 3 cars. This action is categorised as a product recall under Chinese regulations and aims to mitigate risks associated with an unstable rear camera integrated circuit communications, which could compromise driver visibility during reversing maneuvers, potentially leading to collisions.

Advertisement

This latest recall follows a significant software upgrade announced by Tesla in January, which targeted approximately 1.62 million vehicles in China. The earlier recall, initiated by the China State Administration for Market Regulation, underscores Tesla's commitment to addressing safety concerns promptly and comprehensively.

Tesla will leverage remote software updates to implement fixes in the affected vehicles, streamlining the process and minimising disruption for customers. The updates will address various issues, including the avoidance of misuse of the Autosteer function and the prevention of door unlocking during crashes. By utilising over-the-air updates, Tesla aims to swiftly deploy solutions to enhance vehicle safety and performance.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel11 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo