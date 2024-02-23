Advertisement

Tesla vehicle recall: Tesla Inc. is set to address software issues in 8,700 vehicles in China, as part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and reliability of its products. The move comes following a recent announcement by China's market regulator, highlighting Tesla's proactive approach to addressing potential safety concerns.

According to the regulator, the software fix will be applied to a total of 8,700 vehicles, consisting of 1,071 imported Model S and Model X units, along with 7,629 China-produced Model 3 cars. This action is categorised as a product recall under Chinese regulations and aims to mitigate risks associated with an unstable rear camera integrated circuit communications, which could compromise driver visibility during reversing maneuvers, potentially leading to collisions.

This latest recall follows a significant software upgrade announced by Tesla in January, which targeted approximately 1.62 million vehicles in China. The earlier recall, initiated by the China State Administration for Market Regulation, underscores Tesla's commitment to addressing safety concerns promptly and comprehensively.

Tesla will leverage remote software updates to implement fixes in the affected vehicles, streamlining the process and minimising disruption for customers. The updates will address various issues, including the avoidance of misuse of the Autosteer function and the prevention of door unlocking during crashes. By utilising over-the-air updates, Tesla aims to swiftly deploy solutions to enhance vehicle safety and performance.

(With Reuters inputs.)