Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Tesla introduces new incentives in China amid escalating price war

The incentives include an 8,000 yuan discount on car insurance products via partnerships with Tesla.

Business Desk
Tesla
Tesla | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla’s fresh incentives: Tesla has rolled out fresh incentives, including insurance subsidies, in an effort to attract consumers in the world's largest auto market, where the US electric vehicle (EV) giant finds itself in a heated price competition against established rivals like BYD.

According to a post on Tesla's Weibo account on Friday, customers who pick up existing inventories of Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs by the end of March stand to receive up to 34,600 yuan ($4,807.76) worth of incentives.

Advertisement

The incentives include an 8,000 yuan discount on car insurance products through partnerships with Tesla, as well as a 10,000 yuan discount for selecting a change of paint colour. 

Additionally, Tesla is offering limited-time preferential financing plans that could result in savings of up to 16,600 yuan for Model Y purchases.

Advertisement

While a sales representative acknowledged that Tesla's inventory in China is limited, specific details were not provided. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Facing a slowdown in demand and increased competition, Tesla had previously reduced prices on certain Model 3 and Model Y cars in China in January. From February 1 onwards, the company also offered cash discounts for select Model Ys.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tesla's major local competitor, BYD, recently slashed the starting price of a new version of its Song Pro hybrid SUV by 15.4 per cent.

BYD, which surpassed Tesla as the world's top EV maker in Q4, responded to the competition by offering even larger discounts on various new car models in February.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

36 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

37 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Meet Dolly Chaiwala, Internet Sensation Who Served Tea To Bill Gates

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Video Shows Moment Seven-storey Building Catches Fire in Dhaka

    World19 minutes ago

  3. Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. TMKOC Actor Jheel Mehta AKA Sonu Kickstarts Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Vikramaditya Reaches Delhi After Meeting Rebel Congress MLAs

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo