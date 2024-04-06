×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

Tesla's pursuit of affordable EVs derailed as focus shifts to self-driving robotaxis

This shift in Tesla's strategy, along with delays in EV projects at other automakers, poses challenges for prospective EV buyers and policymakers.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tesla
Tesla | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Tesla Model T: Tesla boss Elon Musk, known for his ambitious promises, once envisioned democratising electric car ownership with a Tesla priced at $25,000, akin to Henry Ford's revolutionary Model T. However, recent reports suggest a deviation from this vision as Tesla shifts its focus towards self-driving robotaxis.

Tesla has set aside plans for an affordable mass-market electric vehicle (EV) in favor of prioritising the development of self-driving robotaxis, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources. Musk responded to these reports, disputing them on his X.com platform without specifying any inaccuracies.

This shift in Tesla's strategy, along with delays in EV projects at other automakers, poses challenges for prospective EV buyers and policymakers aiming for environmental sustainability.

"A critical precursor to the EV transition is much greater availability of more models across more segments and at more price points," remarked Peter Slowik of the International Council on Clean Transportation.

While prices for new EVs are gradually declining, they still hover around $5,000 higher than the average transaction price for new vehicles. Musk had initially aimed to produce a $25,000 EV back in 2006, but Tesla capitalised on its technological edge and charging infrastructure to command premium prices until market competition necessitated price reductions.

Gary Silberg of KPMG's global automotive practice suggested that Tesla should maintain its premium positioning, drawing parallels with Apple's pricing strategy.

Despite Tesla's pivot, there are affordable EV options available, particularly from Chinese automakers like BYD, which offers EVs at significantly lower prices. However, these models often lack the range and features demanded by Western markets, posing a competitive threat.

The rise of Chinese automakers in global markets has prompted responses from established players like Ford, which is exploring the development of a low-cost EV architecture in California.

The Biden administration's goal of increasing EV adoption could be hindered without affordable EV options, raising concerns among industry leaders about the accessibility of electromobility.

(With Reuters inputs.)

While automakers have been phasing out low-cost vehicles from their lineups, consumers may find affordable EVs on the used car market in the short term.

As Tesla steers away from its earlier promise of an inexpensive EV, the future of electric car ownership and the broader automotive landscape remains uncertain, with affordability and accessibility emerging as key considerations.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

