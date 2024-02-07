Tesla to recall nearly 2 lakh vehicles in US

Advertisement

Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview image not displaying while the vehicles are reversing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The development comes less than two months after the company recalled nearly all its vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. The malfunction, caused by software instability, might decrease the driver's visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

Tesla has released a free, over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, according to the NHTSA.

The recall affects the S, Y and X models from 2023, Tesla said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in US, issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 2 million Honda vehicles due to a fuel pump issue.

Past recalls

As a result of of a possible risk of a short circuit, Toyota, as per the traffic authority recalled 999,901 units from 14 models recalled in US in last one decade. Fuel pump may shutdown, Mercedes-Benz recalled 79,676 various 2021-2024 make cars in the same peiod. Threat of engine compartment fire, Kia recalling 79,812 of its 2011 Sorento SUVs.

Insufficient weld in steering wheel clock spring became a reason for Ford's recall of 17,970 of its vehicles in key markets. Repaired incorrectly under previous recall, General Motors recalled 6,746 of its 2017-2023 Chevrolet EVs.

Battery cable with missing fuse on power circuit. Honda pulled back 106,030 of its 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid SUVs. Industrial charging cable may cause overheating saw Porsche recall 41,345 various 2019-2024 hybrid EVs Relay power cable connection failure while assembling. Ineos Automotive is recalling 727 of its 2024 Grenadier SUVs Short circuit bringing vehicle’s motor to grinding halt Nissan recalled vehicles across three global markets.

(With Reuters inputs)



