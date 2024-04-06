×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Tesla to unveil 'Robotaxi' on August 8, Elon Musk confirms

Tesla's decision to pursue self-driving technology without the use of lidar, a remote sensing technology, has drawn both praise and skepticism from experts.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tesla Robotaxi
Tesla Robotaxi | Image:Tesla Robotaxi concept
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla Robotaxi: Tesla boss Elon Musk took to social media platform X on Friday to announce the unveiling of the company's long-awaited 'Robotaxi' on August 8. This announcement follows a recent report by news agency Reuters revealing Tesla's decision to pivot its efforts towards developing self-driving robotaxis on its small-car platform.

The move comes as Tesla cancels plans for a low-cost vehicle, opting instead to focus on the potentially transformative market of autonomous taxis. This shift underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its willingness to embrace technological challenges in the automotive industry.

The risks and rewards of Tesla's Robotaxi initiative

Analysts view Tesla's increased emphasis on robotaxis as a risky yet potentially rewarding strategy. While the successful introduction of self-driving vehicles remains a distant goal, Tesla's ambitious approach reflects its confidence in tackling complex engineering and regulatory hurdles.

Philip Koopman, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University specialising in autonomous vehicle safety, notes that Tesla's foray into autonomous driving mirrors the experiences of other industry players, with projects often taking much longer than initially anticipated.

Advertisement

Tesla's decision to pursue self-driving technology without the use of lidar, a remote sensing technology, has drawn both praise and skepticism from experts. While lidar offers certain advantages, such as improved visibility in various lighting conditions, Tesla's reliance on radar and cameras presents its own set of challenges.

Regulatory and legal challenges ahead

Tesla's ambitions in the autonomous vehicle space are not without scrutiny. The company faces ongoing legal and regulatory challenges, including lawsuits and government investigations related to its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving driver-assistance systems.

Despite these hurdles, Tesla remains steadfast in its pursuit of innovation. If successful, the introduction of robotaxis could democratise access to autonomous transportation, opening the industry to a broader consumer base.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly on Pandya

a minute ago
Earthquake in Pakistan

Earthquake in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
Mount Etna

Mount Etna smoke rings

9 minutes ago
Tesla Robotaxi

Tesla Robotaxi

13 minutes ago
A Soyuz Capsule Carrying 3 Crew From The International Space Station Lands Safely In Kazakhstan

Russian Space Capsule

16 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
SJ Suryah

SJ Suryah's Movies

20 minutes ago
Memes on New York earthquake

New York Earthquake

24 minutes ago
Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.

JP Nadda, 5 Others Admini

27 minutes ago
Sri Lankan Fisherman Rescued From Indian Waters

Indian Coast Guard

28 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

32 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Gaza Aid Worker Probe

35 minutes ago
Congress Never Thought About Poor, Sees Looting Public Funds As Ancestral Right: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi

40 minutes ago
PM Modi said Muslim women will bless him for centuries to come as he has removed the "sword" of triple talaq hanging over them and their families.

PM Modi on Triple Talaq

40 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

41 minutes ago
China and America

US, China economy

an hour ago
Luka Modric is reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid exit

Luka offered Real exit

an hour ago
EV market in India

India's EV market

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News9 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo