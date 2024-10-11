Published 17:30 IST, October 11th 2024
Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition launched in India: Top features, India price
Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the Hyryder's Festival Limite Edition in India and added complimentary accessory kits worth up to Rs 50,814 to select variants.
- Automobile
- 2 min read
Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Toyota Hyryder Festival Limited Edition launched in India | Image: Toyota Kirloskar Motor
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:30 IST, October 11th 2024