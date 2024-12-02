Uber rolls out India's first water transport service with shikara bookings on its app | Image: ANI

Booking Of Shikara On Uber: Ride-hailing app Uber has launched its first water transport service in India, with a booking of a shikara at Dal Lake in Srinagar through its app, a senior company official said on Monday.

The company introduced the first service of its kind in Asia.

"Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition to give a seamless experience to travellers for their shikara ride. We are proud to create this iconic experience enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir," Uber India and South Asia, President, Prabhjeet Singh said.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed that Uber's water transport service in India is also the first in Asia.

Uber offers water transport booking in some of the European countries including Venice in Italy.

In India, the company has initially onboarded seven shikaras and plans to gradually expand the fleet based on the service's traction.

Uber users will be able to book shikara at government-determined rates.

The company's spokesperson said Uber is not charging any fees from its shikara partners and the entire amount will be passed to them.

Each Uber Shikara ride can be booked for a period of 1 hour between 10 am to 5 pm, allowing up to 4 passengers from Shikara Ghat No 16.

Uber Shikara rides can be booked 12 hours prior and up to 15 days in advance.

Shikara Owners Association President Wali Mohammad Bhatt said that there are around 4,000 shikaras in Dal Lake and he expects Uber to onboard more shikara partners.

"Uber service will boost shikara operators' business as the app will facilitate the booking of the boats at fixed rates and end bargaining which provides relief to tourists. The booking will also provide assured income for Shikara operators. We expect more shikara to join Uber, based on the response of tourists," Bhatt said.