Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast inks partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand

Thailand has set ambitious goals to convert approximately 30% of its annual vehicle production into electric vehicles by 2030.

Reported by: Business Desk
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch
VinFast | Image:VinFast Auto
  • 2 min read
VinFast Thailand: Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast announced on Wednesday that it had finalised partnership agreements with 15 dealers in Thailand, marking its latest stride in expanding its presence in Southeast Asia and capitalising on the burgeoning demand for EVs in the region.

The agreements were reached during this week's Bangkok International Motor Show, underscoring VinFast's commitment to establishing a foothold in Thailand's rapidly evolving automotive market.

Thailand, a key player in the global automotive industry, has set ambitious goals to convert approximately 30 per cent of its annual vehicle production into electric vehicles by 2030. This drive has intensified competition among EV manufacturers, many of whom view the country as an ideal manufacturing hub within the region.

VinFast's entry into the Thai market coincides with a period of robust sales for Chinese EV brands like BYD and Great Wall Motor, alongside discussions between market leader Tesla and Thai authorities regarding the establishment of a production facility.

BYD currently holds the largest share of Thailand's EV market, while Xpeng, based in Guangzhou, plans to bolster its presence by opening five showrooms in Thailand this year, offering premium EV options.

VinFast outlined its ambitious plans in a statement, noting that it and its dealership partners will collaborate to inaugurate 22 showrooms strategically located along major thoroughfares in the Greater Bangkok Area, aligning with VinFast's expansion strategy in Thailand.

According to forecasts from the Federation of Thai Industries, Thais purchased 73,500 battery EVs in 2023, constituting approximately 9 per cent of domestic car sales. This figure is anticipated to double by the conclusion of 2024, highlighting the escalating consumer interest in EVs within the country.

VinFast, which commenced EV production in 2021 and subsequently listed on Nasdaq last year, aims to extend its presence to 50 countries worldwide. In 2023 alone, the company achieved significant sales, delivering nearly 35,000 vehicles.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Whatsapp logo