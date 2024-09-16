sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • Automobile /
  • Volkswagen may book up to $4.4 billion in provisions on capacity cuts, Jefferies says

Published 13:10 IST, September 16th 2024

Volkswagen may book up to $4.4 billion in provisions on capacity cuts, Jefferies says

Volkswagen may book billions of euros in provisions for planned capacity cuts as early as the fourth quarter and was considering shutting its plant in Germany.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Volkswagen may book up to $4.4 billion in provisions on capacity cuts
Volkswagen may book up to $4.4 billion in provisions on capacity cuts | Image: Volkswagen
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:10 IST, September 16th 2024