Volkswagen shares rise after positive 2024 outlook

German auto major Volkswagen's shares rose over 6 per cent on Tuesday after call with analysts trigererd bets that the German car maker might unveil fourth-quarter sales above current market expectations when it discloses results in March.

The rise briefly set the stock for its biggest one-day gain in eleven months, outperforming European auto stocks and Germany's benchmark DAX index. Volkswagen shares rose 5.6 per cent, while the DAX fell 0.2 per cent.

Stifel analyst Daniel Schwarz said the call delivered a confident message on the fourth quarter and 2024. One trader said the pre-close statement was a relief, given the recent stock battering.

"Our take-away is clearly positive regarding Q4 and 2024. VW says that Q4 revenues benefit from higher unit sales. Accordingly, revenues should be up sequentially and y-o-y and probably exceed current consensus estimates of 80 billion euros," he wrote in an email to clients.

"VW made a few comments on 2024. S&P expects global volumes to increase by around 3 per cent and VW should probably grow in line with that," he added.

Against these comments, Schwarz said consensus estimates seemed too low. Volkswagen did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Including Tuesday's gains, Volkswagen has fallen by over 9 per cent in the last 52 weeks, while the DAX has risen 10 per cent in the same period.

(With Reuters inputs)