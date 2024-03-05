English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Volkswagen truck arm Traton aims for stable margin post 2023 profit surge

In 2023, Traton saw a 95 per cent surge in adjusted operating profit to 4 billion euros ($4.34 billion), surpassing the consensus estimate.

Reported by: Business Desk
Traton
Traton | Image:Traton
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Volkswagen truck arm forecast: Traton, the trucks arm of Volkswagen, anticipates maintaining a stable return on sales in 2024, following a major increase in core earnings driven by heightened demand for commercial vehicles post-pandemic. 

The company, known for its MAN and Scania trucks, predicts an adjusted operating return on sales of 8-9 per cent for 2024, aligning with the 8.6 per cent achieved last year.

Advertisement

In 2023, Traton saw a 95 per cent surge in adjusted operating profit to 4 billion euros ($4.34 billion), surpassing the consensus estimate.

However, the company noted a 20 per cent decline in its order backlog for the year, signalling challenges ahead.

Advertisement

CEO Christian Levin stressed the need for continued focus in 2024 amidst a softening market environment for trucks in certain regions. 

Traton aims to capitalise on its strengths despite analysts' predictions of a tougher year ahead, particularly in Europe and North America, following record demand levels in 2023 post-COVID-19.

Advertisement

Traton provided a wide-ranging outlook for 2024 unit sales, forecasting a range of -5 per cent to +10 per cent, reflecting the sector's uncertainty. Similarly, other European truck manufacturers like Daimler Truck and AB Volvo have adopted a cautious stance for 2024 after experiencing increased sales last year.

Traton's executive board intends to propose a dividend of 1.5 euros per share, more than doubling last year's payout of 0.7 euros. 

Advertisement

Despite initial fluctuations in share value, Traton's stock stabilised to trade nearly flat by 08:05 GMT after a 2 per cent decline at the opening in Frankfurt.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health8 minutes ago

  2. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  4. Pakistani judoka dies after suffering head injuries

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: Vaishnaw

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo