Volvo Cars Announces Price Drop by up to ₹7 Lakh After GST 2.0 - Check Details

GST 2.0 Benefits on Cars: Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Cars has announced a price reduction for its luxury SUVs following the government's GST revision. According to a statement, the XC90, its flagship luxury SUV, has received a price reduction of up to ₹6.92 lakh. However, Volvo has said that the prices of the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) cars remain unchanged since the GST continues to be 5 per cent. The new prices on the Volvo cars will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop will be for various Volvo cars in India after GST 2.0:

Volvo XC60 Old Price Before GST 2.0

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Volvo XC60 was ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volvo XC60 New Price After GST 2.0

The price of the Volvo XC60 after GST 2.0 is ₹67.10 lakh (ex-showroom), having a price drop of ₹4.79 lakh.

Volvo XC60 Features

The Volvo XC60 has features like dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster with map view, front ventilated seats, and other convenience features.

Volvo XC90 Old Price Before GST 2.0

Before GST 2.0, the price of the Volvo XC90 was ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).

Volvo XC90 New Price After GST 2.0

The price of the Volvo XC90 after GST 2.0 is ₹96.97 lakh (ex-showroom), having a price drop of ₹6.92 lakh.

Volvo XC90 Engine Options

The Volvo XC90 is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 250 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, and this comes with an all-wheel drive as standard.

Upcoming Volvo Cars in India