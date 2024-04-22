Advertisement

Bidirectional EV charging: Automakers, utilities, and charging app operators are eyeing potential financial gains as bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charging, also known as vehicle-to-grid (V2G), becomes a tangible possibility. This development comes amidst technological advancements and regulatory hurdles.

V2G charging enables EV owners to charge their vehicles during off-peak hours and sell surplus power back to the grid during peak demand, potentially offering a significant revenue stream. While the concept of V2G has been largely theoretical, recent advancements in technology and collaborations with innovative energy companies are making it more feasible.

Major automakers like General Motors, Volvo Cars, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Renault, and Toyota are expected to introduce V2G-capable models in the coming years. Additionally, Chinese manufacturers, such as BYD, have also developed V2G technology, aligning with China's plans for its role in V2G by 2030.

However, the implementation of bidirectional charging faces challenges. In the United States, it remains experimental, while in Germany, regulatory hurdles regarding pricing for energy sold back into the grid pose barriers. Moreover, bidirectional chargers are currently more expensive than conventional ones due to smaller-scale production.

Despite challenges, progress is evident. Octopus Energy in the UK has introduced V2G tariffs, offering incentives for customers to participate. Automakers have established their energy units to explore V2G opportunities, with plans to partner with utilities and aggregators to sell power.

For consumers like Shilpen Patel, participating in V2G pilot schemes has resulted in significant savings on household energy bills. Companies like Monta and Driivz are already involved in grid balancing services, paving the way for wider V2G adoption.

To scale V2G operations, accurate pricing and reliable AI forecasts will be essential. Platforms like Kaluza and The Mobility House aim to act as intermediaries, aggregating EVs across multiple brands and ensuring grid stability.

(With Reuters inputs.)