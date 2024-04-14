×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Who are Tesla's competitors in India's burgeoning EV space?

While Tesla's arrival is poised to disrupt India's automotive industry, established players have been laying the groundwork for years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Tesla's competitors in India
Tesla's competitors in India | Image:Rpeublic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Tesla India entry: The stage is set for Tesla's entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. The stage manager, Tesla boss Elon Musk, has been eyeing this market for a long time. Even though Tesla registered its India office in Bengaluru in 2021, because of various reasons, including the high import tariff imposed by the Indian government. But all those hurdles seem to have taken the backseat now as Elon Musk himself is coming to India to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

Tesla, arguably the global leader in the EV space, finds itself amid a landscape already populated by formidable competitors. While Tesla's arrival is poised to disrupt India's automotive industry, established players have been laying the groundwork for years, offering a diverse range of EVs and innovative solutions tailored to the Indian market. Here are some of the major players in the Indian market that are likely to give tough competition to Tesla.

Tata Motors

Image: Tata Motors


Tata Motors, a stalwart in the Indian automotive scene, has emerged as a frontrunner in the EV segment. With models like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, Tata Motors has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable mobility. Leveraging its extensive manufacturing capabilities and R&D prowess, Tata Motors has positioned itself as a formidable competitor to Tesla, capturing a significant share of the growing EV market in India.

MG Motor India

Image: MG Motor


Another major contender in India's EV space is MG Motor India, which has made significant strides with its MG ZS EV. Known for its tech-savvy offerings and customer-centric approach, MG Motor India has carved a niche for itself in the competitive Indian market. With ambitious plans for expansion and a focus on innovation, MG Motor India poses a formidable challenge to Tesla's ambitions in India.

Mahindra and Mahindra

Image: M&M


Mahindra and Mahindra, a name synonymous with rugged utility vehicles, has also been making waves in the EV segment. From the Mahindra eVerito to the Mahindra e2oPlus, the company has been at the forefront of India's electric mobility revolution. With a strong emphasis on indigenous manufacturing and sustainable practices, Mahindra and Mahindra presents a compelling alternative to Tesla's offerings.

BYD India

Image: BYD


China-based BYD has been making inroads into the Indian market with its innovative solutions. With models like the BYD ATTO 3, BYD SEAL, and the all-new BYD e6, the company offers a diverse lineup tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. Backed by its extensive experience and technological expertise, BYD poses a significant challenge to Tesla's dominance in the EV sector.

Hyundai Motor India

Image: Hyundai


Hyundai Motor India, a subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has been steadily expanding its presence in India's EV market. With offerings like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, the company has garnered attention for its commitment to sustainability and innovation. Hyundai's substantial investment plans and focus on eco-friendly mobility solutions position it as a key player in India's electric vehicle revolution.

As Tesla prepares to make its mark in India, it faces stiff competition from established players who have been laying the groundwork for years. From Tata Motors and MG Motor India to Mahindra and Mahindra, BYD India, and Hyundai Motor India, these companies offer a diverse range of EVs and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of Indian consumers. While Tesla's entry is expected to shake up the market, it remains to be seen how these competitors will respond to the challenge, ensuring that India's electric vehicle sector continues to thrive and evolve in the years to come.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

