Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Xiaomi sets stage for EV launch, reveals price target for upcoming SU7

The December unveiling of the vehicle fuelled excitement, with Lei Jun boasting technology surpassing acceleration in Tesla and Porsche EVs.

Reported by: Business Desk
Xiaomi SU7 launch
Xiaomi SU7 launch | Image:Xiaomi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Xiaomi SU7 Launch: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed key details about the company's upcoming electric car, the SU7, ahead of the official price announcement and order start date this Thursday. Jun said on his official Weibo account that he aims for the SU7 to be the "best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car" priced competitively at below 500,000 yuan ($69,424). This marks the first confirmation of the upper price limit.

Image: Xiaomi SU7


The December unveiling of the vehicle fuelled excitement, with Lei Jun boasting technology surpassing acceleration in Tesla and Porsche EVs. Xiaomi stores in China are now showcasing the "ocean blue" version, further piquing customer interest.

The "Xiaomi Car" app is now available on Chinese app stores, potentially offering features for car control, information, or reservations.

Performance specs

Two SU7 variants will be offered: one with a driving range of up to 668km (415 miles) and another reaching 800km, putting it on par with Tesla's Model S. Xiaomi, China's fifth-largest smartphone maker, seeks to capitalise on the booming EV market amid a plateauing smartphone sector. This strategy aligns with similar efforts from Huawei and Baidu. Xiaomi has committed $10 billion to the automotive sector over a decade, securing a rare approval amongst a crowded Chinese EV market.

BAIC Group, a state-owned automaker, will manufacture the SU7 at a Beijing factory with a capacity of 200,000 vehicles annually. This launch signifies Xiaomi's serious entry into the competitive electric vehicle landscape.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:00 IST

