10-year Bond Yield Ends Higher, Sees Biggest Weekly Fall In 2 Months

The government's bond yields rose on Friday, but the benchmark yield saw its biggest weekly fall in over two months, tracking US peers.

Bond yields were marginally higher as the auction of the benchmark bond saw weaker-than-expected demand after the recent fall in yields, which has soured sentiment.

Benchmark yield falls 7 basis points

The benchmark 7.26 per cent 2033 bond yield ended at 7.09 per cent, after closing at 7.07 per cent on Thursday. The yield fell 7 basis points (bps) this week, the biggest such fall since the week ended May 5. This was also the first weekly drop for the benchmark yield in last six.

"There was a rally tracking US yields, but overall sentiment is still negative, which was clear looking at the auction demand," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

"The benchmark yield should find bottom at 7.05 per cent, while 7.15 per cent may act as a top, with traders eyeing the Federal Reserve policy decision for the next trigger."

US Treasury

US yields plunged, after softer-than-expected inflation print for June raised bets that the Fed will stop hiking interest rates after an expected 25 bps increase later this month.

The Fed paused its rate hike cycle in June but indicated two more raises in 2023. The odds of a 25 bps hike on July 26 remain around 91 per cent, while those of another increase have reduced.

Earlier in the day, the government raised Rs 33,000 crore ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds including Rs 14,000 crore of the benchmark note, which was sold at a higher-than-expected cutoff yield.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond may become attractive at higher yields, prompting foreign investors, who have slowed purchases in recent weeks, to return, said Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head of Asia Rates Strategy (ex-China) at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Levels above 7.20 per cent on 10-year bond yield are good levels to build long positions," said Kulkarni, who prefers longer-term bonds.