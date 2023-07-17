140 Nations On Brink Of Finalising Agreement To Overhaul Global Tax Norms

The United States, India, and approximately 140 other nations are on the brink of finalising an agreement to overhaul global tax norms, ensuring that multinational corporations pay taxes in the jurisdictions where they operate.

During a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen commended India's dedication to concluding the "historic Two-Pillar global tax deal" within the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Inclusive Framework.

Global tax deal

Yellen stated in her remarks at the bilateral meeting, "I believe that we are close to reaching an agreement."

In a significant reform of the international taxation system, approximately 140 countries, including India, have agreed to revamp global tax norms, ensuring that multinationals pay taxes wherever they operate, with a minimum tax rate of 15 per cent.

Digital services tax

However, the agreement stipulates that countries must eliminate all digital services taxes and similar measures and commit not to introduce such measures in the future.

Certain crucial matters, such as profit allocation and the scope of subject-to-tax rules, still need to be addressed, and a consensus agreement will be reached once the technical details of the proposal are worked out.

Two-Pillar tax deal

The proposed two-pillar solution comprises two components: Pillar One involves reallocating an additional share of profits to market jurisdictions, while Pillar Two encompasses a minimum tax and subject-to-tax rules.

In a recent statement, the OECD acknowledged that a few jurisdictions have expressed concerns regarding specific items in the multilateral convention (MLC). Efforts are underway to address these concerns promptly in order to prepare the MLC for signing.

India has been urging G20 countries to ensure that developing nations are protected against any unintended consequences of the proposed global minimum tax deal.

Developing countries represent nearly one-third of the membership of the G20 inclusive framework for taxation.



(With PTI Inputs)