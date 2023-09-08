18 New GCCs Emerge In India, Diversifying Beyond Bengaluru

Global Capability Centers: A recent report from Nasscom and Zinnov reveals that 18 new Global Capability Centers (GCCs) were established in India during the first half of CY2023, with more than half of them located outside of Bengaluru.

India is currently home to over 1,580 GCCs, boasting a market size of $46 billion, and is experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent. These GCCs employ over 1.66 million professionals as of June 2023.

GCCs are offshore branches of multinational corporations and global financial institutions that offer services like Information Technology (IT), finance, human resources, research and development (R&D), and analytics to their parent organisations.

GCCs expands to Tier-II cities

The expansion of centres for established GCCs has been witnessed in Tier-II cities such as Vadodara, Nasik, and Coimbatore, primarily in industries like industrial, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, electrical and electronics, and software and internet.

Out of the 18 new GCCs, approximately 83 per cent encompass all three functional domains: engineering R&D, IT, and business process management.

According to Zinnov Partner Mohammed Faraz Khan, India's GCCs, numbering over 1,580, are shifting from support hubs to strategic value centres, solidifying India's status as a hub for top-tier talent and innovation. Furthermore, this innovation is no longer confined to Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Pune; it has expanded to Tier 2 cities such as Thiruvananthapuram.

The report, titled "India GCC Trends - Half-Yearly Analysis, H1CY2023," identifies seven key pillars supporting the growth of the GCC ecosystem in India: Generative AI Paradigm, engineering in India, digital age paradigm shift, global business services capabilities, global leadership, networked globalisation, and India's new talent code.

(With PTI inputs)