2023's Hiring Horizon Shines: Naukri Survey Points To Positive Job Market Trends

Job market trends in India: A recent survey conducted by Naukri has illuminated a promising hiring landscape for the latter half of 2023. The Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey, a biannual barometer of recruitment trends, featured insights from more than 1,200 recruiters and consultants across diverse sectors, offering a comprehensive view of the nation's upcoming job market dynamics.

As many as 92 per cent of surveyed recruiters expressed confidence in a resurgence of hiring activities within their organisations. The survey disclosed that 47 per cent of these recruiters are preparing for a dual approach, encompassing both fresh hires and replacements, while 26 per cent are enthusiastic about pioneering novel job opportunities.

In terms of sectors, business development, marketing, and operations are predicted to spearhead the recruitment drive from July to December, indicating a pivot towards growth-oriented roles.

Encouragingly, a mere 20 per cent of the respondents foresee maintaining the status quo in their workforce strength over the next six months. The data conveys an optimistic outlook, with a mere 4 per cent anticipating layoffs or downsizing during this period.

Retention resilience

The survey underscores a notable trend in employee retention, with approximately 70 per cent of recruiters projecting attrition rates to remain below 15 per cent. In an environment characterised by market uncertainties, this points to a steadfast commitment amongst employees to their present roles.

At the job hierarchy level, mid-level professionals are anticipated to be in high demand, closely trailed by entry-level candidates seeking to make their mark.

Critical roles such as those in business development, marketing, operations, and HR are expected to witness the highest attrition rates. Mid-level professionals are slated as the segment most inclined to explore job transitions.

Diverse salary trends

On the remuneration front, the survey revealed that 42 per cent of recruiters indicated modest increments of less than 10 per cent during the recent appraisal cycle. In contrast, 31 per cent reported more generous salary hikes ranging between 10 per cent and 15 per cent.

Commenting on the survey's findings, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com, remarked, "With 92 per cent of recruiters forecasting hiring activity, and a return to normalcy in hiring practices anticipated by more than half of those surveyed, the survey manifests an optimistic white-collar hiring landscape in the second half of 2023."

