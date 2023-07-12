28% GST On Online Gaming To Impact Millions Of Jobs: Industry Expert 

The GST Council's imposition of a 28 per cent tax on the turnover of online gaming companies on Tuesday can prove to be a setback for the industry and put millions of jobs at risk, according to an industry expert.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the new tax on online gaming and casinos was not imposed with the intention to kill the industry but rather considered the "moral question" that the sector cannot have a similar tax rate to that of essential commodities.

Online gaming: skill-based or chance-based?

There will be no distinction in online gaming between skill-based and chance-based gaming.

Aaditya Shah, COO of IndiaPlays, an online gaming platform, said that the government has neglected the important difference between skill-based games and chance-based games.

"GST at 28% is a death knell for the entire online gaming community and a crippling setback for this sector. The government is inadvertently neglecting the crucial distinction between skill-based gaming and games of chance. In India, there are almost 1300+ online gaming and allied sector start-ups.

"Imposing a 28 per cent GST on the online gaming industry not only impedes its progress but also puts millions of jobs at risk. This decision undermines the industry's potential for growth. In addition to impacting companies' cash flows, it will limit their ability to invest in innovation, research, and expansion," he added.

Tax to hamper the growth of the online gaming industry

The online gaming industry in India was valued at $2.8 billion in 2022. It was expected to reach $5 billion by 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent-30 per cent. However, Shah said that the higher tax could negatively affect the industry's growth.

"The higher tax burden will hamper the capacity of the entire industry to develop, grow, create new games, advance in technology, and compete in the market," said Shah.

"Further, it constrains their financial resources, hindering their ability to enter new markets and reach a wider customer base. The tax burden will also impact gamers, leading to a decrease in gaming participation and affecting the overall growth of the online gaming ecosystem, leading to doomsday for this industry," he added.

Media briefing post the GST Council meeting

Earlier, the GoM (group of ministers) had to take a call on whether to impose the tax on the face value of bets, on platform fees, or on gross gaming revenue. Sitharaman said that the tax would be levied on the entire value.