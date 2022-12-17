48th GST Council Meet: No Tax Increase, Decriminalisation Of Offences Among Key Decisions

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 48th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council in the national capital on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary and finance ministers of states and Union Territories, and other senior officials.

Announcing the key decisions of the GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there has been no tax increase on any item. She further announced the decriminalisation of certain offences under the GST law.

Sitharaman further said that the GST Council could not discuss the taxation on tobacco and gutkha due to a lack of time. Reportedly, no decision has been taken on the next meeting of the GST Council.

"We completed 8 of the agenda points. There were two GoM issues which needed to be discussed but couldn't be taken up, which were related to capacity-based taxation on tobacco and gutkha, the other relating to setting up of a (GST) tribunal," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the conclusion of the meeting.

No tax increase on any item

Chairing the GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said no tax has been increased and no new tax has been introduced on any item.

“In this 48th GST Council Meeting, there hasn’t been any tax increase on any item. No new taxation has been brought in. Everything that has been done is to issue clarifications where ambiguity of interpretations prevailed," Sitharaman said at the conclusion of the meeting.

Decriminalisation

In a key decision, the Council doubled the threshold for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore. The 48th GST Council meeting has further recommended to decriminalise certain offences specified under clause (g), (j) and (k) of sub-section (1) of Section 132 of CGST Act, 2017.

Clause 'g' of Section 132 of the CGST Act deals with obstructing or preventing an officer in the discharge of his duties under this act. Clause 'j' deals with tampering or destruction of material evidence and clause 'k' deals with failure to supply any information which is required to be supplied under the Act or the rules made thereunder or supply false information.

