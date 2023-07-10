GST Council Meet Set To End Loopholes For Transporting Gold, Precious Stones

The 50th GST Council meet is set to introduce rules for monitoring transportation of gold and precious stone to prevent tax leakages on Tuesday, July 11. Among many issues the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to finalise rules for merchants transporting precious metals and precious stones worth Rs 2 lakh or more. The proposed rules will allow states to monitor the movement and generate electronic permits or e-way bills to track transactions above the specified threshold.

The decision to introduce these rules was made by a ministerial committee, led by Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal, which recommended empowering states to mandate GST-registered entities to report the movement of gold and precious stones within the state. By creating an audit trail, the introduction of e-way bills for gold transportation aims to combat off-the-books transactions and tax evasion in the sector.

"Under the proposed rules, if gold above the specified threshold is sold to final consumers without GST registration, the responsibility of raising the electronic permit will lie with the seller. The move aligns with the government's efforts to formalise the economy, reduce cash transactions, and create a transparent financial trail. The GST system will utilise e-way bill data to pre-fill a merchant's sales return, further strengthening the audit process," Kishore Kumar, GST expert at tax consultancy firm Taxmann told Republic.

Finance Minister to finalise rules for merchants transporting gold worth Rs 2 lakh or more | Image credit: Unsplash

"Introducing e-way bills for intra-state gold and precious stone transportation could help state authorities keep a watch over the movement of these items. Where any shipment above the prescribed threshold is detected without e-way bills, they would be able to take action," he added.



GST Council aims to curb tax evasion

The GST Council is also expected to deliberate on legislative changes aimed at curbing tax revenue leakage, particularly in sectors prone to tax evasion, such as pan masala. Manufacturers of pan masala may be required to register their machines and capacity in the GST portal to monitor their production closely. Additionally, the Council will address clarifications on the tax collected at source (TCS) liability in e-commerce transactions involving multiple operators.

The 50th GST Council meeting will focus on streamlining the GST framework and building upon the recent efficiency gains, which resulted in record monthly tax receipts of Rs 1.87 trillion in April. The Council may also reconstitute ministerial groups, including those examining the need for tax rate increases.

These proposed measures highlight the government's commitment to enhancing tax compliance, reducing tax leakages, and fostering transparency in the movement of valuable commodities. By establishing stricter regulations, the GST Council aims to ensure the effectiveness of the GST system and bolster revenue collection.