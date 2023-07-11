50th GST Council Meeting Begins In New Delhi

The 50th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting commenced today under leadership of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The council, known for its role in shaping GST-related matters, will deliberate on several crucial topics, including the taxation of online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Additionally, discussions are expected to revolve around the establishment of a GST Tribunal and its benches.

One of the primary focal points of the meeting will be the determination of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) liability for suppliers engaged in e-commerce trading through the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The council aims to provide clarity and guidance on this matter, which holds significant implications for e-commerce businesses.

Moreover, the council will further discuss on the creation and structure of the GST Tribunal, following the approval of the National Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) during the previous meeting. The road map for the GST Tribunal's formation and functioning will be a prominent aspect of the discussions.

In a development that could bring relief to movie goers, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), representing cinema hall owners, has proposed a reduction in taxes for certain categories of food and beverages (F&B) sold within cinema halls. The proposal suggests lowering the tax rate from the existing 18 per cent to 5 per cent, potentially resulting in reduced prices for F&B items within the cinema premises.

Other matters that can be discussed



The meeting may call for increasing taxes on Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs) or Crossover Utility Vehicles (XUVs). These vehicles are likely to attract 22 per cent cess, leading to a potential rise in prices for consumers interested in purchasing such vehicles.

Addressing a pressing concern, the council will discuss the issue of discrepancies between GSTR-3B and GSTR-2B filings. Taxpayers may face GST notices from the department if the mismatch between Input Tax Credit (ITC) claimed in GSTR-3B and GSTR-2B exceeds 20 per cent or surpasses the threshold of Rs. 25 lakhs. Finding a resolution to this disparity will be a crucial aspect of the council's agenda.

The GST Council, having already conducted 49 meetings, has played a vital role in shaping the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax in India. Its decisions regarding tax rates, exemptions, thresholds, and administrative procedures have significantly influenced the country's GST landscape.

As the 50th GST Council meeting progresses, stakeholders eagerly await the outcomes that will undoubtedly shape the future of GST in India, impacting various sectors and businesses across the nation.