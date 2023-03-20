518 Mohalla Clinics Became Operational In Delhi During 9-month Period Ending Dec 31, 2022: Outcome Budget

Against the target of 1,000 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs), 518 have become operational during the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022, according to the Delhi government's Outcome Budget presented in the assembly on Monday.

A total of 1.5 crore patients were treated at these clinics, it stated.

Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

On an average, each AAMC handles 98 patient visits a day and together approximately 51,000 patients a day, according to the Outcome Budget presented by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in the assembly.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects; and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective. The Outcome Budget for 2022-23 showed that out of 124 critical indicators of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 54 per cent were "on track".

It said 97 per cent eligible people were administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 24 per cent eligible people the booster dose till December last year.

Hundred per cent eligible children in the age group of 12-18 years were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till December last year, it said.

The Outcome Budget said 1.68 lakh institutional deliveries were facilitated through ASHA workers till December last year against the annual target of 2.25 lakh institutional deliveries. It said 57,790 patients suffering from tuberculosis were put on treatment as against 77,124 notified patients till December 2022.

The drug control department inspected about 3,320 sales firms and "667 licences were suspended/ cancelled till December, 2022, those were found violating the norms", it added.

On an average, 62,906 patients in IPD and 99,382 patients in OPD availed health care services at 38 Delhi government hospitals daily, the Outcome Budget for 2022-23 said and added that 7,85,914 people have undertaken test for HIV at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centers (ICTCs) till December last year.

Besides, 82 per cent patients living with HIV/affected family have received financial assistance from the Delhi government till December 2022 under the scheme of financial assistance to affected or infected AIDS/HIV persons and orphan children of the Delhi State AIDS Control Society, it said.

The Outcome Budget said 2,414 people received cash less treatment (accident, acid attack, thermal burn and injury) from private hospitals and 62,849 radiological tests were recommended at private centres under reimbursement of the 'Delhi Arogya Kosh' (DAK) scheme till December 2022.