5G Spectrum Auction: 71% Spectrum Sold, Bids Worth ₹1.5 Lakh Cr, 'ready For 5G By October'

On August 1, the 5G spectrum auction finally concluded, with the Centre receiving a total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 crore.

Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while speaking to the reporters post the auction, stated that out of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum that was offered for auction, 51,236 MHz has been sold in the auction that began on July 26.

While highlighting the operator wise quantum, Vaishnaw added that Reliance Jio infocomm was the top bidder after they acquired 24,740 MHz spectrum (in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz).

Bharti Airtel Ltd got 19,867 MHz (in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz) while Adani Data Networks Ltd bought 400 MHz (in 26 GHz). Vodafone-Idea Ltd acquired 6228 MHz (in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz).