Last Updated:

7 Challenges Facing India’s Pet Care Industry | PHOTOS

As per Bonafide Research, the Indian pet care industry is expected to reach Rs 5,474 crore by 2025 but are we doing enough to deal with these 7 key challenges?

India Business
 
| Written By
Anirudh Trivedi
Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
1/7
Unsplash

There is still a lack of awareness among Indian pet parents about the health, happiness, and overall well-being of their pets. The pet care market needs to focus more on educating its customers.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
2/7
Unsplash

There are no clear official guidelines regarding pet services, safety, and accountability. To uncap the full potential of the pet care industry, a clear and holistic regulatory framework is crucial.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
3/7
Pexels

A shortage of trained vets affects quality care and medical attention for pets all over the country. The lack of trained pet care professionals is a challenge that the industry has to deal with.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
4/7
Unsplash

India still has inadequate facilities for pet accommodation, grooming, and health services. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of pet care infrastructure in the country.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
5/7
Unsplash

Due to the limited resources available for pet care services, the cost of proper pet care facilities is extremely high. High expenses deter pet parents from seeking proper and premium pet care.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
6/7
Unsplash

Managing stray animals and addressing cruelty concerns for animals all around the country requires more and better initiatives. We have to sensitise communities about animal welfare and pet care.

Challenges in front of Pet care industry India
7/7
Unsplash

Mandatory training for pets is another crucial aspect that can promote both education and adoption rate among Indian pet parents. Even though such training centres exist, there is a need to open more.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Will the new iPhone 15 features be worth the wait? | PHOTOS

Will the new iPhone 15 features be worth the wait? | PHOTOS
Your favourite ‘Bullet’ is older than our Independence; the Royal Enfield story | PHOTOS

Your favourite ‘Bullet’ is older than our Independence; the Royal Enfield story | PHOTOS