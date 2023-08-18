7 Challenges Facing India’s Pet Care Industry | PHOTOS

Quick links:
There is still a lack of awareness among Indian pet parents about the health, happiness, and overall well-being of their pets. The pet care market needs to focus more on educating its customers.
There are no clear official guidelines regarding pet services, safety, and accountability. To uncap the full potential of the pet care industry, a clear and holistic regulatory framework is crucial.
A shortage of trained vets affects quality care and medical attention for pets all over the country. The lack of trained pet care professionals is a challenge that the industry has to deal with.
India still has inadequate facilities for pet accommodation, grooming, and health services. There is a huge gap between the demand and supply of pet care infrastructure in the country.
Due to the limited resources available for pet care services, the cost of proper pet care facilities is extremely high. High expenses deter pet parents from seeking proper and premium pet care.
Managing stray animals and addressing cruelty concerns for animals all around the country requires more and better initiatives. We have to sensitise communities about animal welfare and pet care.