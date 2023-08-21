7 Things You Should Know Before Investing In Chinese Stock Market | PHOTOS

Quick links:
China hosts five stock exchanges. Three are located within mainland China: Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Beijing, while the other two are Hong Kong and Taiwan stock exchanges.
To invest in the Chinese stock market, you will have to find a stock broker that allows you to create a Demat account in Chinese exchanges. You can also invest in ETFs that track Chinese indices.
Investing in China has its own pros and cons. Investors must know their own risk tolerance and the economic indicators, government policies, and global events that directly affect the Chinese market.
China is one of the biggest stock markets with adequate infrastructure and human resources. Chinese companies are also known for cashing out on innovative and emerging technologies.
China is an ageing economy with 33 per cent of the nation’s income limited to only 1 per cent of elites. Chinese government policies also hinder the required transparency for informed investing.
Indian investors should also stay informed about the geo-political tensions and Chinese trade relations as any major bilateral trade restrictions can significantly impact the Chinese stock market.