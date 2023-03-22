Aadhaar-PAN Linking To Tax-Saving Investments: 4 Tasks To Complete Before March 31

If you do not want to pay a penalty or face other consequences, it is extremely important to know the financial deadlines that are going to end on March 31, 2023. Here are some important dates including the last day of PAN-Aadhaar linking, payment of advance tax, and tax-saving investments.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking

PAN card will be inoperative if users do not link it with their Aadhaar by March 31, 2023. The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory for PAN holders to link it with their Aadhaar by the end of March this year or it will be rendered ‘inoperative.’

According to the government, individuals will be restricted from filing the income-tax return or accessing PAN-related services failing to link their Aadhaar and PAN card by 31 March 2023.

"After 31st March 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a notification on March 30, 2022.

If failed to link their PAN card with their Aadhaar, users will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000 to link PAN and Aadhaar.

File updated ITR for FY19-20

The last date to file an updated Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2019-20 is March 31, 2023. The updated ITR or ITR-U can be filed by taxpayers who have missed filing it for FY19-20. Notably, the Finance Act of 2022 introduced the concept of updated returns to allow a longer duration for an assessee to file the return of income. Updated return can be filed within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year, subject to certain conditions.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana

As Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) which was introduced in 2019 provides a regular income to senior citizens, the last date to invest in it is 31 March, 2023. The PMVVY is an investment scheme that offers regular income to senior citizens.

Currently, the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana offers an interest rate of 7.4 percent per annum and it has a tenure of 10 years. The interest rate remains the same for the entire tenure of 10 years. Notably, senior citizens can invest a maximum amount of Rs 15 lakh in the scheme. It is worth mentioning that anyone above the age of 60 years can participate in the scheme and there is no maximum entry age, with a tenure of 10 years from the date of issue.

Tax saving investments plan

People who are planning to opt for the old tax regime for the financial year 2022-23 must complete their tax-saving investments before March 31, 2023. For the financial year 2022-23, taxpayers can claim various deductions for their investments under the old tax regime.

One of the most popular deductions is section 80 which allows a taxpayer to claim a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for various investments including premiums of life insurance policies, PPF, and ELSS among others. Some other popular deductions are section 80D (premiums paid for health insurance policies), and section 80CCD (1b) which allows an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 for investing in the National Pension System (NPS).