Abbott India Warns Of Laxatives Shortage In Scuffle With Goa FDA

Drugmaker Abbott Laboratories' Indian arm has issued a warning of potential shortages in the supply of two laxative syrups, Cremaffin and Duphalac, after production was halted at its factory in Goa due to regulatory concerns.

The Goa Directorate of Food and Drugs Administration requested the production halt following a recall of another Abbott drug that prompted factory inspections, revealing contamination risks and sanitation issues.

These two laxative brands, with a combined estimated annual sale of $70 million in India, play a crucial role in the healthcare market, according to healthcare data firm Pharmarack.

In a letter on September 18 to Goa's regulatory body, Abbott urged state regulators to allow the resumption of manufacturing for these medicines, emphasising their high consumption rate and medical necessity, especially Cremaffin for hospitalised patients and Duphalac for individuals with serious disorders caused by liver failure.

Abbott in India and the spokesperson for the Goa FDA did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Abbott Laboratories considers India a significant market, but it has encountered regulatory challenges in recent months. The issues began with the recall of thousands of bottles of Digene Gel antacid syrup in August due to taste and odour complaints. Although Abbott has ceased production of Digene, it maintains there is no impact on patient health.

During the inspection of the Goa facility following the recall, drug inspectors identified concerns such as water stagnation in tanks and pipes, which could lead to contamination and microbial growth. The FDA warned that it might revoke the manufacturing licence for Digene syrup, as previously reported by Reuters.

In its recent letter to Goa authorities, Abbott outlined corrective actions taken, including segregating manufacturing lines for different drugs and changing cleaning protocols. The company expressed its commitment to invest in and upgrade the manufacturing site, requesting that no further actions be taken against its manufacturing license.

