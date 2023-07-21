Achieved Target Before Time For Energy Production With Non-fossil Sources, Says R K Singh

Union Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, R K Singh, said that India has achieved its target of producing 43.6 per cent of total energy through means of non-fossil fuel sources, news agency PTI reported. The achievement as cited by the minister is nine years ahead of the schedule.

India's growth in renewable space

The minister was addressing the opening session of the G20 14th Clean Energy Ministerial meeting and 8th Mission Innovation meeting in Goa.

"India has already achieved the target of producing 43.6 per cent of its total energy through non-fossil fuel sources. The country has achieved nine years ahead of its schedule of 2030," said R K Singh.

R K Singh also adds that India has the lowest per capita carbon emissions in the world | Image Credit: Pixabay

"We have 88 GW under installation and 55 GW tendered out. If you take the capacity which is installed and under installation, that comes to about 270 GW, which is well above 50 per cent of our service capacity," the minister added.

At present, India's installed electricity capacity with non-fossil fuel sources is 183 GW out of the total 421 GW. The minister further adds that India will add another 50 GW to the production every year.

"Those who say that there is nothing called global warming and it is all a myth propagated by developed countries. Now, nobody says that because the effect of climate change is there for all of us to see," he said.

"We see raging wildfires, an increase in temperatures. Nobody has any doubt that climate change is real," he added.

India's future prospects for zero-emission

"Our emission is 2.29 tonnes per capita per year. The global average is about 6.3 tonnes. The reason for that, partly, is the cultural factor," the minister said.

"We have a programme for the industry that has resulted in an emission reduction of 105 million tonnes of carbon dioxide. We have an Ujala programme reduction in 100 MT per annum of CO2."

"The star-rated appliances programme has resulted in emission reduction of 57 MT per annum. There is a total emission reduction of 278 MT per tonne that is beside the renewable," he said.

(With PTI inputs)