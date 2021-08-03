ADAMA India Donates Rs 3 Cr Worth Oxygen Generation Plants And Storage Tanks To Hospitals

ADAMA India, an Israeli based MNC in Hyderabad, providing comprehensive crop protection solutions to Indian farmers announced on Tuesday that it has started handing over Oxygen Generation Plants (PSA) and Oxygen Storage Tanks to multiple hospitals sites in India as part of its ongoing community support initiative towards India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, besides other healthcare support measures.

The Rs 3 crore worth 8 Oxygen Generation Plants (PSA) and 2 Oxygen Storage Tanks, will soon be installed in Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, in Hyderabad, District Government Hospital, Nandyal, and Pushpalata Government Hospital in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh.

The E.S.I.C. Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was the first to get the installation of an Oxygen Generation Plant. The other Government and Trust Hospitals that await with an aim to finish the installation in next few weeks are in Bellary - Karnataka, Morena and Sheopur, Indore - Madhya Pradesh, Pune in Maharashtra, and Bhatinda in Punjab. ADAMA India actively supports many hospitals in India by donating High Flow Nasal Oxygen Sets, Autoclave Machines, Maglumi Analyser machines, along with reagent kits, Fogger Machine, N95 Masks, Face Shields, and Medicines.

"At ADAMA we have always been committed to helping our community grow with us. In these challenging times of COVID-19, we want to help in whatever way we can. We are happy to donate key medical and oxygen generation equipment to the local hospitals to help them in the fight against COVID. We hope together we will all come out of these challenging times soon," said, Yossi Goldshmidt, Chairman, ADAMA India.

In the past, ADAMA India has adopted 10 specially-abled children and two teachers and is taking care of their annual expenses. ADAMA India has also contributed to the PM and CM Cares funds, donated water purification plants, solar water heaters, school infrastructures, cement benches, and much more to several villages of India. The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the global oxygen demand and made the delivery of oxygen supplies more urgent including access to oxygen equipment. According to the World Health Organisation, oxygen is essential and is used to care for patients at all levels of the healthcare system, including in surgery, trauma, heart failure, asthma, pneumonia, and maternal and child care. Pneumonia alone accounts for 800,000 deaths per year. It is estimated that 20 to 40% of these deaths could be prevented with the availability of oxygen therapy. ADAMA believes in being stronger together and hopes to overcome this pandemic soon through such initiatives.

