Adani Commissions Mumbai's 1st 400KV Transmission Line From Kharghar To Vikhroli

Adani commissions Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line: Adani Energy Solutions' project Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Limited (KVTL) has been commissioned. The energy solution, transmission, and distribution arm is set to enable additional power to be brought into Mumbai and thus enable meeting the city’s growing and future electricity demand. In a release, Adani Energy Solutions (earlier Adani Transmission) said that the project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry further power into the city.

It mentions the two grid failures Mumbai witnessed in recent times – on February 27, 2022, and on October 12, 2020. "Localities across the metropolis went dark for a considerable period. The Kharghar-Vikhroli line will bring an additional 1,000 MW reliable power to Mumbai city as a solution to mitigate any such incidents in the future," the statement added.

Mumbai city will get a 400 KV grid in its municipal geography with this project’s commissioning which will bring enhanced import capability within its electricity grid and improve reliability and stability.

"For consumers, it provides that much more sustainability to commuting through bullet trains, metro rail, and city railways, as also for commercial and residential establishments," said Adani Energy Solutions.

About the Khargar-Vikhroli transmission line

KVTL comprises approximately 74 circuit kilometres of 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, along with a 1,500 MVA 400kV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) at Vikhroli, the first 400KV substation of its kind in Mumbai. Occupying approximately 9,500 sq m area, it has the most compact design when it comes to 400 KV substations. Its unique design vertically stacks 400kV and 220kV GIS, thus minimizing space requirements.

The KVTL project starts in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, traverses through its urban locations, and terminates at Vikhroli in Mumbai city. In urban areas, height restrictions in some locations were overcome by adopting special horizontal configuration towers.

The project includes the following major elements:

400 kV/220 kV GIS Vikhroli substation, having 1500 MVA transformation capacity

Air Insulated System switchyard at Kharghar

400 kV double/multi-circuit Kharghar-Vikhroli line

400 kV loop in loop out (LILO) on Talegaon-Kalwa line at Vikhroli

220 kV LILO on the Trombay-Salsette line at Vikhroli

About Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions Limited Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), is a part of the Adani Group, which is one of India's leading business conglomerates.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative network of 18,875 circuit kilometres, of which 14,279 ckm are operational and 4,596 ckm are in various stages of construction.

ATL also operates a distribution business, serving 12 million+ consumers in Mumbai. With India’s energy requirement estimated to quadruple in the coming years, AESL is fully geared to creating a strong and reliable power transmission network and working actively towards serving retail customers and achieving ‘Power for All’.