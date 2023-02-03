Adani Crisis: RBI Releases Statement On Banking Sector Health; Says 'Maintaining Vigil'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its first statement amid concerns over health of the Indian banking sector amid an economic slump due to the crisis in the Adani Group. In an official statement, the RBI said that it continues to maintain "a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability" and it has an eye over banks with exposure over Rs 5 crore.

RBI statement on the health of Indian Banking sectorhttps://t.co/LnCLD63QBj — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 3, 2023

"The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of ₹5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes", the official statement read.

"As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy", it further said. "Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI."

This comes as the Indian stock market continues to face fluctuations with the rise and fall of share prices of the Adani conglomerate. The share price of four of its companies bounced back on Friday, as confidence was restored in the investors after a statement made by French energy firm TotalEnergies, which said it is not re-evaluating its investment in Adani Group. It has a 37.4% stake in Adani Total Gas Ltd and a 20% holding in Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The share price of Adani Enterprises, meanwhile, rebounded 1.25% to settle at Rs 1,584.20 a piece on the BSE after tumbling 35% to Rs 1,017.10-- a one-year low. Meanwhile, Adani Ports also bounced back climbing 7.98% to Rs 498.85 per share after tanking 14.51% to Rs 394.95-- also a one-year low.

Shares of other Adani Group companies such as Adani Transmission fell 10% along with Adani Green Energy (10%), Adani Power (5%), Adani Total Gas (5%) Adani Wilmar (4.99%) NDTV (4.98%).

Finance secretary TV Somanathan said the Adani crisis is a 'storm in a tea cup'. State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said that the bank does not envisage any challenge due to the turmoil and that the bank's exposure is 0.9% of the overall loan book which amounts to around Rs 27,000 crore. The Adani Group has a gross debt of $30 billion out of $9 billion is owed to Indian banks, according to CLSA.