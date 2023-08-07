Adani Energy Solutions Secures Financial Closure For $1 Billion Green HVDC Link Project

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), a prominent private utility provider of comprehensive energy solutions, has announced a successful financial closure for its significant $1 billion Green High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link project.

This will contribute to the greening of Mumbai's grid by enhancing the supply of renewable energy to the city while addressing its growing electricity demands.

This is a part of the broader financial ecosystem stemming from a $700 million revolving project finance facility established in October 2021 for AESL's portfolio of transmission assets under construction.

What sets this financing framework apart is its innovative Platform Infrastructure Financing Framework, ensuring that the funds repaid by one project within the portfolio are made accessible to support future projects. This strategic structure enables consistent and uninterrupted access to capital for all upcoming ventures within AESL's transmission portfolio.

The consortium of international banks behind this financing includes DBS Bank Ltd., Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Mizuho Bank Ltd., MUFG Bank Ltd., Siemens Bank GmbH, Société Générale, Standard Chartered Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited.

Mumbai’s increasing electricity demands

As Mumbai's electricity demand is projected to increase to 5,000 MW by FY25 from the current peak demand of 4,000 MW, the city faces challenges with its existing transmission corridors and embedded generation capacity.

A significant blackout event in October 2020 highlighted these limitations. The HVDC link will contribute to grid stability by establishing an interface with both the state and national grids. This link is expected to inject an additional 1,000 MW of renewable power into the city, thereby securing a dependable power supply. Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), the largest electricity distribution company, is committed to increasing the share of renewable energy in its overall energy mix to 60 per cent by 2027.

Notably, the HVDC transmission technology chosen for this project offers distinct advantages over conventional methods, stabilising power distribution networks and enhancing synchronisation, particularly in scenarios of sudden loads or blackouts.

This technology is also well-suited for island settings where submarine cables are used for power supply procurement. Moreover, it is environmentally friendly, transmitting more energy per unit area and resulting in lower energy losses.

Adani Energy Solutions holds the distinction of being the only private entity with experience in rapidly deploying HVDC transmission lines in India.

HDVC Link to decarbonise Mumbai

Covering a span of 80 km, this multifaceted project will introduce technological upgrades while skillfully navigating the complexities of executing such a large-scale initiative in a city like Mumbai. Construction is scheduled to commence in October 2023.

“This link is the need of the hour for the city and will support its growth aspirations. It showcases our commitment to offering Mumbai a brighter and greener future. The project will help accelerate the city’s decarbonisation and its net zero journeys.” said Anil Sardana, MD, AESL. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to our banking partners for their continued support in completing the transaction smoothly and for their enduring faith and confidence in AESL.”

The innovative financing structure has garnered notable recognition, including being named Project Finance International's Asia-Pacific Indian Deal of the Year 2021 and AAA Asset's Most Innovative Deal of the Year 2021, along with IJ Global's Portfolio Financing Deal of the Year 2021.

AESL operates as the transmission and distribution arm of the Adani Portfolio. With an extensive presence across 14 Indian states, AESL's transmission network encompasses 19,778 circuit kilometres.

It also manages distribution utilities serving over 12 million consumers in Mumbai Cityṣṣ and Mundra SEZ. With India's energy demand anticipated to increase significantly, AESL remains committed to developing a robust and reliable power transmission network to serve retail customers and fulfil the objective of "Power for All."