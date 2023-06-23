Adani Enterprises JV Seals Data Centre Financing Deal Worth $213 Million

The joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, AdaniConneX, has sealed a $213 million debt facility with participation from international banks to finance its under-construction data centre portfolio of 67 MW in Noida and Chennai.

The construction facility will finance two data centre projects in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh), with customised enterprise colocation offerings. The ‘Chennai 1’ campus with ‘Phase 1’ 17 MW data centre capacity is Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC1 Platinum Rated data centre with customised colocation solutions for the enterprise segment.

The under-construction Noida campus is being implemented with a 50 MW capacity to support the strategic expansion needs of hyperscale customers in the country.

“We are committed to delivering a pan-India Data Centre platform,” said Anil Sardana, Director of AdaniConneX

“The facility shall encourage overall implementation philosophy to power the digital infrastructure by delivering clean and long-term renewable energy solutions aiming toward a carbon-neutral footprint. EdgeConneX's extensive data centre expertise and industry-leading technology solutions combined with Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and project development are set to transform the sector," he added.

Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX said, “The construction facility is the key ingredient of AdaniConneX's capital management plan, providing the pathway for us to deliver on-time a reliable and sustainable data centre capacity of 1 GW by 2030."

“The achievement marks a significant milestone in developing this transformative initiative, which is set to revolutionise the digital infrastructure in India,” he added.

Edmund Wilson, Director, AdaniConneX said that the company will leverage Adani's infrastructure experience.

“We welcome the banking partners through their participation with AdaniConneX. We are excited about our overall journey with Adani in India which has started with a robust implementation plan and a tremendous customer pipeline that will quickly establish AdaniConneX as the leading digital infrastructure platform for all of India. Leveraging Adani’s proven infrastructure experience and EdgeConneX data centre record, we are keen to play an integral and pivotal role - bringing in a digital revolution,” he said.