Adani Enterprises Ltd FY23 Results: EBIDTA Increased By 112% To Rs.10,025 Cr

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the financial year and quarter ended March 31, 2023. “Once again, Adani Enterprises has lived up to its standing as not only India’s most successful business incubator but also one of the world’s most successful infrastructure foundries,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. He added: “The past year’s results represent indisputable evidence of the strength and resilience of the Adani Group’s operational and financial performance. These exceptional results also highlight our consistent track record of gestating and building critical infrastructure businesses. Our mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities and our O&M management skills, which are comparable to the best in the world, are strengths that we continue to derive from the Adani portfolio’s diversity to create reliable long-term value for all our investors. Our focus remains on governance, compliance, performance, and cashflow generation.”



Financial Highlights FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Total Income increased by 96% to Rs. 1,38,175 cr on account of strong performance by

Integrated Resource Management (IRM) and Airport business

EBIDTA increased by 112% to Rs. 10,025 cr on the back of growth in incubating businesses i.e. Airports & Roads apart from growth in IRM business in line with revenue

Attributable PAT increased by 218% to Rs. 2,473 in line with increased EBIDTA



Financial Highlights Q4 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

Total Income increased by 26% to Rs. 31,716 cr on account of strong performance by IRMand Airports business

EBIDTA increased by 157% to Rs. 3,957 cr due to better operating performance acrossbusinesses

Attributable PAT increased by 137% to Rs. 722 cr in line with increased EBIDTA

Business Updates (Q4 FY23):

1. Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)

During the quarter, Adani Airports handled -

21.4 Mn passengers (Up by 74% YoY)

149.4 k Air Traffic Movements (Up by 56% YoY)

1.8 Lacs MT Cargo (Up by 14% YoY)

2. Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL – Roads)

Construction in full swing across all HAM and BOT projects.

Update for under construction projects is as below:

3. AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)

Update on overall project completion at Data Centers

Updates on Established Businesses for Q4 FY23

1. Adani New Industries Ecosystem Solar Cell & Module

Cell line COD declared 31st March, 2023 for New 2.0 GW Plant

Completed upgradation of existing 1.5 GW module line to 2.0 GW TOPCON Cell Technology and COD declared on 1 st April, 2023

Volume increased by 4% to 315 MW

Wind Turbine manufacturing

Prototype-2 - Assembly completed

Blade manufacturing facility - Machine installation and ramp up work started

2. Primary Industries

Mining Services production increased by 17% to 10.0 MMT

Agreement for 3 commercial coal mines signed in Q4 FY23

Integrated Resource Management volume up by 20% to 20.5 MMT

About Adani Enterprises Ltd

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses.