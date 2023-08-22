Adani Enterprises Promoter Entity Raises Stake, Shares Soar 3%

Adani Enterprises shares: Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 3 per cent on Tuesday after the billionaire-led promoter group, headed by Gautam Adani, raised its stake in the company's flagship entity.

The stock rose 3.10 per cent, reaching Rs 2,720.65 on the BSE. It rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,721 on the NSE. Trading activities indicated that the firm witnessed a traded volume of 1.12 lakh shares on the BSE and 22.58 lakh shares on the NSE during the morning transactions.

This stake increase by the Gautam Adani-led promoter group is occurring as the conglomerate continues its recovery from the impact of a report published by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

How much has the stake increased?

According to a stock exchange filing, the promoter group's stake in Adani Enterprises has grown from 67.65 per cent to 69.87 per cent. The increase resulted from acquisitions made by promoter group firm Kempas Trade and Investment, which obtained 2.22 per cent in the open market between August 7 and 18.

This development comes after the US-based investment firm GQG Partners' purchased shares in various Adani Group companies.

The Hindenburg report, released on January 24, alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper utilisation of tax havens by the Adani Group.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate promptly refuted all the allegations and has been formulating a strategy to bounce back, including reassessing its goals, scrapping acquisitions, prepaying debts to address cash flow and borrowing concerns, and reducing the speed of expenditure on new ventures.

(With PTI inputs)