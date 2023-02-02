Here's How Much The Adani Enterprises share Price Fell After It Withdrew Its FPO

The stock price of Adani Enterprises continued to plunge and has fallen over 26% by the close of trade on Thursday. The scrip of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises currently stands at 1,565.30, according to the National Stock Exchange.

The Adani Enterprises stock price has been halved since opening at 2996.20 on Wednesday morning. 'Volatility' on Wednesday saw it slump to 2,179.75 by the time markets closed. It was after this that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called off the Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) late on Wednesday evening.

(Image: NSE)

According to the National Stock Exchange, Adani Enterprises stock price is at its 52 week low on February 2 just two months after it witnessed a 52 week high on December 21, 2022 (Rs 4,190).

Adani Enterprises to return proceeds of investors

Gautam Adani, on Wednesday, announced to call of the Adani Enterprises FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore which was subscribed through 4.62 crore shares.

"The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go ahead with the fully subscribed FPO. Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction," the Adani group's flagship company said in a statement.

The company decided to withdraw as it is currently at loggerheads with New York-based short-selling financial firm Hindenburg Research which levelled serious allegations against it including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

Gautam Adani's message to investors

Gautam Adani, on Thursday, addressed the investors through a video message wherein he thanked the investors and shareholders saying that "the interest of my investor is paramount".

#WATCH | After a fully subscribed FPO, yday’s decision of its withdrawal would've surprised many. But considering volatility of market seen yday, board strongly felt that it wouldn't be morally correct to proceed with FPO:Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group



(Source: Adani Group) pic.twitter.com/wCfTSJTbbA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

"Hence to insulate the investors from potential losses we have withdrawn the FPO. This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations as well as our future plans. We will continue to focus on timely executions and delivery of projects. The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust". Prior to this, the Adani Group released a 413-page report rejecting the allegations by Hindenburg.