Adani-Gadot Group Consortium Wins Tender For Privatisation Of Haifa Port In Israel

In a major boost to Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Gadot Group won the tender to privatise the Port of Haifa in Israel on Thursday, July 14. According to the information shared by Adani, the winning bid was closed at $1.18 billion (about Rs 9,422 crore).

Through the winning bid, APSEZ said the consortium secured the rights to buy 100% shares of Haifa Port Company Ltd. Adani Ports and Gadot Group hold 70% and 30% stakes, respectively in the consortium.

"Delighted to win the tender for the privatisation of the Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations! Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history (sic)," wrote Adani on Twitter.

Meanwhile, APSEZ CEO and Whole-time Director Karan Adani said this is one of the many steps the company is taking to transform APSEZ into a global transport utility that will include logistics and warehousing, PTI reported. According to Karan, the new deal will provide an opportunity for the firm to establish a larger presence in one of India's strategic partners, Israel.

Significance of the 'historic port'

On the other hand, Opher Linchevski, CEO of Gadot, has termed his partnership with Adani as blending the best of two worlds. "Our expertise in handling cargo in Haifa Port and Adani's world-class capability in managing port operations," said Linchevski.

It is worth mentioning Haifa, which is located in the north of Israel, is one of the two biggest commercial ports in Israel and handles nearly half of Israel’s container cargo. It is close to the city of Haifa, the third largest city in Israel. It is also Tel Aviv's principal port for passenger traffic and cruise ships.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: @gautam_adani/Twitter)