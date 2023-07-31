Adani Green Energy Profit Rises 51% To Rs 323 Crore In June Quarter

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy Limited on Monday reported net profit of Rs 323 crore in first quarter of current financial year, marking an increase of 51 per cent from Rs 214 crore during the same period last year.

Adani Green Energy financials

Its revenue rose 41 per cent to Rs 2,404 crore as against Rs 1,701 crore in the year ago period.

During the quarter, Adani Green Energy’s operational capacity increased by 43% to 8,316 megawatt (MW) with addition of 1,750 MW solar wind hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants over the last one year, Adani Green energy said in a press release.

“The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit was primarily driven by capacity addition of 2,516 MW over the last one year. The consistent industry-leading EBITDA margin is driven by AGEL’s best-in-class O&M practices enabling it to achieve higher electricity generation at lower O&M cost,” Adani Green Energy said.

“We are committed to produce low-cost green electrons through a continued focus on operational excellence and technology innovation combined with use of Digital and Artificial Intelligence based solutions. Our team's unwavering dedication has been instrumental in achieving consistent strong financial and operational milestones," said Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd

Adani Green Energy received a favourable order from Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to reinstate the PPA tariff of Rs 7.01 per unit (instead of Rs. 5.1 per unit) for 47 MW operating solar project at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu that would result in one time upside of Rs 103 crore and recurring annual upside of Rs 14 crore.

Adani Green Energy shares ended 0.12 per cent higher at Rs 1,093.