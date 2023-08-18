Adani Green Energy Shares Surge 10% As Arm Gets Nod To Begin Plant

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,025 after its subsidiary Mundra Solar Energy Limited (MSEL) received the commercial operational date (COD) certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for beginning manufacturing plant located at Mundra in Gujarat.

The plant has facility to make solar photovoltaic cells and solar photovoltaic modules and has capacity of 2 gigawatt per annum.

Adani Green Energy Limited holds 26 per cent shares of MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited (AREH4L). This manufacturing facility has been set-up as a part of manufacturing linked tender awarded to AREH4L, which is setting up 8 GW of solar power generation projects.

Adani Green Energy's net profit rose 51 per cent to Rs 323 crore in June quarter from Rs 214 crore during the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations advanced 55 per cent to Rs 2,059 crore as against Rs 1,328 crore in the year ago period.

Adani green Energy’s operational capacity increased by 43 per cent annually to 8,316 megawatt (MW) in first quarter of current financial year with addition of 1,750 MW solar wind hybrid, 212 MW solar and 554 MW wind power plants over the last one year.

Sale of energy rose by 70 per cent to 6,023 million units and revenue from power supply advanced by 55 per cent to Rs 2,059 crore

Adani Green Energy’s EBITDA margin came in at 92.5 per cent, up by 70 basis points.

As of 1:08 pm, Adani Green Energy shares traded 6.5 per cent higher at Rs 993.25, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.4 per cent.