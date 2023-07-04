Adani Green To Consider Raising Funds For Capital Expenditure

Gautam Adani's Adani Green Energy Limited, has announced its intention to raise funds through issuance of shares or other eligible securities. The decision will be considered during a board meeting scheduled for July 6, 2023, in Ahmedabad. The funds raised will be put to use to support the company's capital expenditure plans to fortify its position in the renewable energy industry.

Adani Green Energy has been actively expanding the investor base, and GQG Partners has recently increased its shareholding in both Adani Enterprises and Adani Green. Additionally, GQG Partners acquired 2.82 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy, bringing its total holding to 6.54 per cent. This move follows GQG Partners' ongoing investment in the Adani conglomerate, initiated after Hindenburg Research's controversial report alleging fraud and stock price manipulation.

The company, with a renewable energy portfolio of 20.4 GW, aims to expand its capacity to 45 GW by 2030. Adani Green's growth rate of 33 per cent CAGR over the past five years surpasses the industry average of 15 per cent, strengthening its position as a key player in the renewable energy sector.

Adani Green Energy's stock experienced a slight increase in value, trading 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 944.45 compared to the previous closing price of Rs 941.90. The turnover of stock reached Rs 79.03 lakh, contributing to a market capitalisation of Rs 1,49,532.67 crore.

Investors and industry observers are closely watching the upcoming board meeting's outcome, as Adani Green Energy's fundraising decision may have significant implications for the growth trajectory and its contributions to the country's renewable energy goals.