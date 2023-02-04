Adani Documents Being Reviewed By Government, After Hindenburg Report

Adani Group's documents are being reviewed by the Centre, as per Republic sources. As per sources, the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs is taking a relook at the documents of the Adani Group. This is the first government review of the corporate giant Adani. Until now, only regulators were scanning documents.

The Adani Group has seen a wide fluctuation in stock price since US-based short-seller group Hindenburg came out with a report making a slew of allegations against the Adani Group. The Adani Group, chaired by Gautam Adani, has called the report 'rife with conflict of interest'.

The Government’s re-look at the Adani documents comes on the same day that the State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) -- all public sector lenders -- issued statements on the state of their finances vis a vis their exposure to the turmoil within Adani Group stocks.

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the public sector bank does not envisage any challenge due to the turmoil in the Adani Group. Khara added the bank's overall exposure is 0.88% of the overall loan book as on December 31, 2022.

"All the investments of the LIC including in equities are made following the company's risk management framework," the public-sector insurance company said.

Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's central bank, issued a statement on Friday. The RBI said, "There've been media reports expressing convern about the exposure of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, RBI mantains a constant vigil on banking sector and on individual banks to maintain financial stability."

On Friday, Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said the stock market turmoil caused by the rout in Adani Group shares is only a 'storm in a teacup'.