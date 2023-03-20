Adani Group Puts ₹34,900 Cr Green PVC Project On Hold Due To Pending Financial Closure

Adani Group has decided to put a hold on a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat due to the pending financial closure of the project. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate said that it has suspended the major equipment procurement and site construction activities. However, the engineering design and other activities including financial closure will continue in an accelerated mode.

In 2021, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Mundra Petrochem Ltd for setting up a greenfield coal-to-PVC plant at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) land in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Green PVC project on hold: Adani group issues statement

In a statement, Adani group said, "The financial closure of the Green PVC project of M/S Mundra Petrochemicals Limited ( MPL) is pending with the financial institutions and it is in their active consideration. Due to recent market developments, the management has decided to continue with the Engineering design and other activities including financial closure in an accelerated mode."

"Pending the above, it has been decided to keep the major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold. We are hopeful to obtain financial closure for the project in next six months post which full-fledged procurement and construction activities at site will commence. We are committed to completing the project in an expeditious manner so as to meet the original timelines," the company added.

The group has sent emails to suppliers and vendors of the 1 million tonnes per annum Green PVC project to suspend all activities" on an immediate basis.

In the mail, which was accessed by PTI, Adani asked them to "suspend all activities of the scope of work and performance of all obligations" for Mundra Petrochem Ltd's Green PVC project "till further notice".

This development comes months after Hindenburg Research's several allegations against the group. The apple-to-airport group has denied all allegations levelled by US short seller. On Monday, AEL share price fell 3.44% to Rs 1,812.

The unit was to have a PVC (Poly-vinyl-chloride) production of 2,000 kilo tonne per annum needing 3.1 tonne per annum of coal that was to be imported from Russia, Australia and other nations.

Being the world's third-most widely produced synthetic polymer of plastic, PVC is used in flooring, making sewage pipes, insulation on electrical wires, packaging and manufacture of aprons etc.